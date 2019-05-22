TIPTON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Police in Covington, TN are searching for two runaway teen girls.
Sixteen-year-old Adriana Slater and 15-year-old Jasmine Slater are believed to be in the Nashville area. They were last seen on April 22. Details about their disappearance including what they may have been wearing at the time are unknown.
If you have any information that may aid investigators in their search for Jasmine and Adriana Slater, you're asked to contact Covington Police Department at 901-484-6358, DCS at 731-343-2622, or 911.
