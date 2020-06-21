SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Shelbyville Police Department is looking for a man wanted for first degree murder.
Police say Steven Andrew Lokey was last seen driving a 2005 Black Chevrolet Tahoe with Tennessee tag 7W8-1X0. Lokey should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.
Police advise you to not approach him if you see him and call police.
Anyone who knows of Lokey's whereabouts is asked to call Shelbyville Police at 931-684-5811. You can also contact Shelbyville Bedford County Crime Stoppers at 931-685-4300.
