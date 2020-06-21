SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Shelbyville Police Department has arrested a man who was wanted for first-degree murder.
According to a Facebook post from the Shelbyville Police Department, Steven Andrew Lokey was apprehended by police following a search for the suspect that happened Sunday.
Lokey was wanted for first-degree murder before he was apprehended by police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.