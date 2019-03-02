PORTLAND, TN (WSMV) - Investigators with the Portland Police Department are asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspicious package in the area near the Dollar Tree on Riggs Avenue.
Officers were on scene investigating Saturday afternoon when one of the alleged suspects was spotted behind the business. Officers believe he threw something down as he ran away, but their search of the area had turned up nothing.
Details about the suspect or suspects involved were not immediately made available.
If you see anything suspicious, please contact the Portland Police Department immediately at (615) 325-3434.
