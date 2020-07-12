MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police in Murfreesboro are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.
Police say 73-year-old Clifford Edward Stewart was last seen by a family member on July 3 around 9 a.m. Stewart reportedly told his family he was going to walk to the 76 gas station on Middle Tennessee Blvd to buy coffee.
Stewart was seen at the store and was offered a ride home, which he declined; he has not been seen since.
At the time Stewart went missing, he was wearing a gray short sleeved t-shirt with a square pocket, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and a gray/green trucker hat. He is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 173 pounds.
Anyone with information on Stewart's whereabouts should contact Detective Dominik Riley at 629-201-5613.
