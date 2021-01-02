KENTUCKY (WSMV) - Police across the country have been on high alert ever since the RV exploded in downtown Nashville.
Police in Lexington, KY, sent bomb robots to check out an RV parked in downtown after a police K-9 had noticed something inside.
The area was evacuated and blocked off until police were confident there were no explosives inside.
Then, a similar incident happened in Louisville. First responders evacuated the area of downtown because of an RV parked on the street.
Police later learned a family from Missouri had parked their RV to visit the Science Center.
