HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Humphreys County Sheriff's Office needs your help in finding 37-year-old Christopher Chad Wiles.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Wiles is described as 6 feet tall weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt.
Wiles reportedly had car trouble in the area of Old Highway 13 and stopped to use the phone to call for a ride in the 8200 block of Old Highway 13. He then left walking in an unknown direction without any further contact.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Wiles, you're asked to contact the Humphreys County Sheriff's Office at (931) 296-2301.
