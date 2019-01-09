HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are searching for three suspects who they said walked into the Off Broadway Shoes on Indian Lake Blvd. and stole multiple pairs of shoes.
According to Hendersonville Police, the incident happened on Friday, Jan. 4 just before 4 p.m. The suspects fled the parking lot in a dark gray Toyota Camry with a temporary tag. The value of the stolen merchandise is over $1,000.
One of the suspects has been positively identified as 21-year-old Orlexus Elliot. Two male suspects seen with Elliot have not yet been identified.
Hendersonville Police are seeking information about the identity of the two suspects and the whereabouts of Elliot. If you have any information, youre asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 264-5303 or Crime Stoppers at (615) 573-5400. Tips can also be submitted by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD.
