Ifrah Sultan

Ifrah Sultan

 Courtesy: Hendersonville PD

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Hendersonville Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a Nashville woman wanted in connection to a violent home invasion. 

Police say on Sunday, June 14 at around 9 p.m. officers responded to a call for a home invasion at the Sumner Estates Apartments, located in the 300 block of Old Shackle Island Road in Hendersonville. 

Over the course of the investigation, officers obtained warrants charging 19-year-old Ifrah Sultan of Nashville with aggravated burglary and three counts of criminal responsibility for aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on Sultan's whereabouts or information on the home invasion should contact Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.

Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.