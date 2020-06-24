HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Hendersonville Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a Nashville woman wanted in connection to a violent home invasion.
Police say on Sunday, June 14 at around 9 p.m. officers responded to a call for a home invasion at the Sumner Estates Apartments, located in the 300 block of Old Shackle Island Road in Hendersonville.
Over the course of the investigation, officers obtained warrants charging 19-year-old Ifrah Sultan of Nashville with aggravated burglary and three counts of criminal responsibility for aggravated assault.
Anyone with information on Sultan's whereabouts or information on the home invasion should contact Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.
Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.