CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police in Clarksville are asking for the public's help in finding a man who escaped from police custody on Wednesday.
Police say 27-year-old Sakevius Lovett escaped from custody at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 10th Street and Madison Street.
Rosa Nash, 25, helped Lovett escape. Nash has been arrested and charged in connection with the escape.
Lovett has warrants on file for aggravated assault and escape.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.
