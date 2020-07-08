CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police in Clarksville are asking for the public's help in finding a missing person.
Police say 39-year-old Jason Littleton was last seen by his mother on the morning of June 25 around 8 a.m. No one has had contact with Littleton since. He stands 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 250 pounds.
Anyone with information on Littleton's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Kell at 931-648-0656 ext. 5171, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.
