HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the 34-year-old woman who drowned in Percy Priest Lake on Sunday night.
Police learned that Tina L. Broyhill had been swimming with a friend near the Cook Recreation Area, but was "not a good swimmer."
She went under water near Cook's Dock on Old Hickory Boulevard around 8 p.m. and police said she never resurfaced.
Metro Police said Broyhill's body was later found by divers with the Nashville Office of Emergency Management around 9:30 p.m.
