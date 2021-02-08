NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police identified the woman who died in a crash on Interstate 24 eastbound on Monday morning.
Police said 26-year-old Kaitlyn Cash, of Nashville, died in the crash on I-24 near Haywood Lane at 8:41 a.m.
According to the police investigation, Crash was speeding when "she sideswiped another vehicle and hit the concrete median wall." Police said she crossed four lanes of traffic and crashed into a rock embankment.
Though multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, no other drivers were seriously injured in the crash. All eastbound lanes were blocked until just before 12:30 p.m. To check traffic in your area, click here.
