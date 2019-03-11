ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Police have identified the woman who died after being struck by a car on Sunday night.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Zanee Newsome was crossing Rural Hill Road when she was hit by a 2016 Dodge Dart at 8:20 p.m.
Police said 23-year-old Newsome was walking in an area that is not well lit and does not have sidewalks or shoulders. She died at the scene.
Authorities said they do not anticipate filing charges against the driver, identified as 31-year-old Laquisha Smith.
Investigators did not find any evidence of alcohol involvement in the crash, according to MNPD.
