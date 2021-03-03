HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Police Department has identified the woman killed in Wednesday night's house fire in Hermitage.
Police said 67-year-old Deborah Schneider died in a house fire in the 600 block of Netherlands Drive. A fully involved house fire was reported around 8:30 p.m.
Authorities said Schneider and her pet died in the fire. However, a man was able to make it out safely, police said.
The Nashville Fire Marshall's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
News4 will continue to update this story as details are made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.