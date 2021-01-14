NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the 26-year-old woman who was hit by a car and died in Madison late Wednesday night.
Danielle Decesare was walking near North Graycroft Avenue and Nesbitt Lane's intersection just before 10 p.m. when police said a Saturn Ion hit her.
Police said there is no crosswalk in the area and no traffic lights on North Graycroft Avenue.
The driver told police they "did not see Decesare" before the crash, police said. There is "no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene," police added.
