NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have identified the woman found in the Cumberland River on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the woman was Sonta Tycee Gentry, 43, who recently moved to Nashville from Alabama.

A co-worker of Gentry’s from a local grocery store heard the victim’s description on the news over the weekend and called police to say that the deceased could be her.

Police used fingerprints on file in Alabama to confirm her identity.

The cause and manner of Gentry’s death have not been determined.