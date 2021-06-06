NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the woman found dead in an alley on Green Street on Sunday.
Police said Brittney Bannister, 31, of Nashville, was found dead in an alley behind 83 Green St. at 6:15 p.m. Sunday.
Officers responded to a shots fired call and found Bannister dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Residents in the area reported only hearing gunshots prior to police arrival.
Bannister was fully clothed but did not have any belongings or identification with her. Officers familiar with Bannister recognized her which led to her identification.
Anyone with information about Bannister’s murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
