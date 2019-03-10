CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators in Clarksville say they have identified the woman accused of hitting three parked motorcycles and then leaving the scene.
According to Clarksville Police Department, the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when a gray Chrysler PT Cruiser left the roadway around the 490 block of Kraft Street near Parham Lane and crashed into the motorcycles.
The owner of one of the motorcycles was able to take a picture of the female driver and a temporary license plate on the PT Cruiser.
Investigators said they have tracked down the vehicle involved in the incident and are working to set up a time to speak with the suspected driver.
Officials said any further action in the case will be determined after the interview with the woman.
If you have any information, please contact Clarksville Police Department at (931) 648-0656 ext. 5250, call the Tipsline at (931) 645-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online by clicking here.
