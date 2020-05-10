NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have identified the man, who left a bullseye target in the front yard of President of Nashville's National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
Police said 63-year-old Roy E. Brown placed a plastic target in the yard of NAACP President Keith Caldwell on Saturday afternoon. Brown told police he has known Caldwell for years and quote "thought the target resembled a flower that would look nice in Caldwell's yard."
Police said Caldwell signed a state misdemeanor citation charging Brown with intimidation and will be booked on August 14.
The discovery of the bullseye upset Caldwell and he voiced his concerns on Facebook on Saturday night.
In the post, Caldwell says he walked out of his house around 8:30 p.m. Saturday and found the target on the front yard of his home. He said whomever put the target in his yard likely had to climb up on his chain link fence to do so since his gate was locked.
Caldwell said he called Metro Nashville Police's non-emergency number to file a police report. When an officer arrived a short time later, Caldwell told the officer he took the bullseye target as "someone sending me a threat!".
Caldwell told NBC News, "I'm a black man in this country. I'm the president of the NAACP. He was still dismissive."
According to Caldwell, the officer shrugged his shoulders and said he "thought the target was pretty cool."
Caldwell also expressed his concerns in the post.
"I informed him that I am the local NAACP President and have deep concerns about what this could mean for the safety of my life and the lives of my family members," he wrote. "I expressed [to] him that it concerned me that he was so flippant about the matter."
Metro Police told News4 in a statement that a Matter of Record was completed during the visit. According to police, the target is made out of plastic, has protruding bristles and is part of an indoor/outdoor game available from Wal-Mart.
On Sunday morning, police say a North Precinct officer, a sergeant and the on-duty captain with the Metro Nashville Police Department went to Caldwell's home to followup and reported the interaction as "cordial". Police took the plastic target to Metro Police's Property & Evidence facility where it is currently being stored.
Caldwell is concerned because he believes the target may have been placed in his yard as an act of intimidation due to his role as president of Nashville's NAACP or because of a dispute between a member of his family and another individual.
The classification of the report has since been changed from Matter of Record to Intimidation.
Metro Police were performing extra patrols in Caldwell's neighborhood and started doing this on Saturday night, shortly after the report was filed.
The initial response to the Saturday night call and the interaction between Caldwell and the first responding officer is under review.
House Democratic Caucus Chair Mike Stewart (D-District 52) issued the following statement about Caldwell discovering the bullseye target.
“This is a very serious matter that needs to be fully investigated as a potential hate crime. Until an investigation is complete, additional security must be provided to ensure the Rev. Caldwell is safe.”
Rep. Jim Cooper tweeted out the following regarding the incident.
Nashville is a welcoming city in the Volunteer State. Hate crimes have no place here. I hope this is thoroughly investigated and those responsible are held accountable.
News4 has reached out to Caldwell for comment, but has not heard back.
