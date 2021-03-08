NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police said a Smyrna man was killed outside an Antioch bar early Monday morning.
Vincent O. Bowling, 41, was found shot in the parking lot of Las Nenas Billiard Bar, 3918 Apache Trail.
Security personnel at the business called police at 12:38 a.m. after they heard multiple shots and went outside to investigate. They found Bowling with gunshot wounds to his upper torso, neck and head. He had a pistol in his hand but does not appear to have fired any rounds.
.@MNPDNashville is investigating a deadly shooting in Antioch this morning. It happened just before 12:40am in this parking lot. Vans have arrived now to take the body away. We know he is a male but no suspect is in custody. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/cRsrMh76nd— Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) March 8, 2021
Anyone with information concerning Bowling's murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.