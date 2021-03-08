NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police said a Smyrna man was killed outside an Antioch bar early Monday morning.

Vincent O. Bowling, 41, was found shot in the parking lot of Las Nenas Billiard Bar, 3918 Apache Trail.

Security personnel at the business called police at 12:38 a.m. after they heard multiple shots and went outside to investigate. They found Bowling with gunshot wounds to his upper torso, neck and head. He had a pistol in his hand but does not appear to have fired any rounds.

Anyone with information concerning Bowling's murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

 
 
 

