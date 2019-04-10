NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the person killed at a Nashboro Village subdivision on Wednesday night.
Police said Deroe Dontarris Jones, 30, died at 129 Village Green Drive after suffering a gunshot wound to his head.
Marijuana, a white powder and electronic scales were found inside the apartment.
Police said a potential drug motive is under investigation.
Witnesses told police that the gunfire occurred just after two unidentified men knocked on the door and entered. The two reportedly fled the area in a green car, possible a Chevrolet Camaro or Dodge Charger.
Detectives are pursuing active leads.
Anyone with information on Jones’ murder is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-742-7463.
