CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have identified the person killed in a shooting in the area of Peachers Mill Road and Henry Place Boulevard.
Police said Khalil Robinson, 20, was shot and killed in the area around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday.
Police is asking for assistance from anyone that may have witnessed the incident or saw a vehicle leaving that area at a high rate of speed or recklessly between 5:38 p.m. and 5:42 p.m.
Anyone with information can call Detective Nathan Lee at 931-648-0656, ext. 5295, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or submit a tip anonymously online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.