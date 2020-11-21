NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 37-year-old man was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver while he was standing along Dickerson Pike Friday night.
Police say the victim, Maurice Ferguson, was standing outside of a crosswalk in the southbound lane of Dickerson Pike when he was hit by a car around 9:30 p.m. The vehicle then fled the area.
Ferguson was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he is currently in critical condition.
Investigators tell us evidence suggests the car involved is a 2006-2012 silver Chevrolet Impala.
Anyone with information about the vehicle and/or its driver is urged to contact Hit & Run investigators at 615-862-7713 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
