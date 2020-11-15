NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Detectives are pursuing leads in the fatal shooting of a man outside 1811 Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard on Saturday evening.

Police said Rasheed Walker, 31, was shot at 4:50 p.m. outside the Wireless Z store. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in extremely critical condition. He died overnight.

The investigation shows that a man with a rifle got out of a black car and ran toward Walker. Walker attempted to flee, but was shot as he was running away.

Detective Tim Morgan is leading the investigation. Anyone with information about the murder of Walker is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Walker was spotlighted by News4 in 2019 for delivering care bags to families and patients at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Walker was critically injured in a crash in March 2016 after being involved in a head-on collision on Briley Parkway.