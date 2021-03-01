NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are working to determine the motive behind the fatal shooting of a driver on Briley Parkway in north Nashville just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police identified the driver who was killed as Eric Thompson Jr., 23, of Nashville.
The investigation shows that Thompson, who was driving west on Briley Parkway in a Kia Forte with two passengers after having left a tattoo shop in Madison when shots were fired at the car near the Whites Creek Pike exit. A passerby stopped to render aid to Thompson, who died shortly after arriving at Skyline Medical Center.
A 17-year-old passenger in the Kia was picked up from the shooting scene by a private vehicle and driven to a home on Augusta Drive. Medics were called to that residence and took the teen to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. A third person in the Kia, a 28-year-old who was not injured, initially went to the Augusta Drive home and then to Skyline Medical Center to check on Thompson.
Anyone with information about the shooting case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.