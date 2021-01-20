CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have identified the two people killed in a shooting in Clarksville on Wednesday evening.
Police found the bodies of 30-year-old Rachel Konen and her father, 62-year-old David Rodgers, in the 500 block of Westwood Drive around 6:30 p.m.
They believe there is no danger to the public and that this "is an isolated incident."
Police said the deadly shooting was "not a murder/suicide."
The deadly shooting remains under investigation, and police have made no arrests.
