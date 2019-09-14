NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A teenager is dead after a fatal motorcycle accident Friday night.
According to police, 17-year-old Alex Montoya of Oak Grove, KY, was driving his three-wheeled motorcycle (called an auto-cycle, Polaris Slingshot) at 9 p.m. on Murfreesboro Pike near Mountain Springs Road in Antioch when he maneuvered from the left lane to the right lane to pass another vehicle.
The motorcycle veered off the roadway and hit a utility pole. Police say Montoya was not wearing an available seat belt and was thrown from the motorcycle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police believe excessive speed was a contributing factor to the fatal crash.
