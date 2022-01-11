MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Police have identified the Oakland High School student responsible for making a threat on Instagram towards the school on Tuesday.
According to police, the student is in custody, will face charges, and be disciplined by the school.
Oakland High School’s administration received reports from students Tuesday morning who had seen a threat on social media that named Oakland High School.
The school’s administration and police began interviewing students immediately. They worked to determine whether the threat was toward our Oakland High School or another school with the same name.
Police were then able to track down and identify the student who made the threat.
The school has lifted the precautionary lockdown.
