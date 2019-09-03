Derrick Payne - 9/3/19

Derrick Payne, 20, is wanted in connection with a shooting on Sunday on Huntingdon Parkway in south Nashville. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police identified a suspect in a shooting on Sunday afternoon outside a home on Huntingdon Parkway in south Nashville.

Derrick Payne, 20, is wanted with the shooting of a 28-year-old man outside a home on the 600 block of Huntingdon Parkway.

Payne and the victim were acquainted with residents on the street, according to police.

Payne is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have information on Payne’s whereabouts, contact Metro Police Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. A reward for information is offered.

