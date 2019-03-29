CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville police have filed a warrant for the arrest of a suspect in a shooting last weekend that has left an 18-year-old man paralyzed.
Police have determined that Mark Broaden Jr., 19, was the person responsible for the shooting. Broaden had worked with the 18-year-old. The two got into an argument inside of a car. Police believe Broaden pulled out a handgun and shot the 18-year-old as he attempted to flee the vehicle.
The teen was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with injuries to his lung, ribs and liver.
Broaden has been charged with attempted criminal homicide. He stands 5’11, weighs 160 pounds has black hair and brown eyes.
Police also want to talk with Melvin Thomas, 20, about his potential involvement with the shooting.
The shooting occurred on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. in the area of 83 Cedarcrest Dr.
Officers found the victim on the ground with a gunshot wound to the back.
If you have information about the incident, call police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5356, the Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or submit the tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.