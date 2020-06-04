TULLAHOMA, TN (WSMV) - Police have obtained a warrant in connection with a shooting that occurred at the Northgate Mall on Thursday night.
Tullahoma Police said Hugh “Adam” Keckritz, 22, from Franklin County, has been identified as the shooting. A felony arrest warrant has been obtained for Keckritz.
Police said an argument at the mall on Thursday night resulted in the shooting.
Keckritz should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Anyone with information about Keckritz’s whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Johnny Gore at jgore@tullahomatn.gov, the Tullahoma Police Department at 931-455-0530, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 931-570-5619 or Coffee County Consolidated Communications at 931-455-3411.
