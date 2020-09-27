NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have identified a suspect in a shooting that injured four people Sunday.
Police say shortly after 2 p.m. shots were fired outside of the market located at the intersection of Milwood Drive and Murfreesboro Pike. Multiple rounds were fired, injuring four people.
This man shot 4 persons outside Egyptian-Latino Tobacco Mkt, 619 Millwood Dr, after a fight on the property Sun. He retrieved a pistol from this Infiniti sedan, fired shots, then fled in the car. Victims are in stable condition. Know who the shooter is? Pls call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/NOzNNKlzQT— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 28, 2020
All four victims were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment and are now in stable condition.
Police are encouraging anyone who recognizes the man or with information to call Metro Police.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.