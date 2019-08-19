NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are asking for assistance locating Robert Goodner, 23, who is accused of fatally shooting Robert Harper Jr. last year at a Brick Church Pike hotel.

Goodner has been indicted by the Davidson County Grand Jury for first-degree murder in response to the shooting in the parking lot of Ravin Hotel, 1360 Brick Church Pike.

Officers responded to the hotel at 1:35 p.m. on Feb. 6, 2018, where they found Harper, 50, inside his pickup truck. He died at the scene after being shot in the head.

Police said robbery was the apparent motive.

Anyone seeing Goodner or knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 for a possible cash reward.