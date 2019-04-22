NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have identified the suspect in the shooting death of a man at a Harding Place gas station last week.

+2 Man dead after argument leads to gunfire at market An argument inside a gas station left a man dead on Thursday.

Metro Police said Leroy Dallas Topp Jr., 31, is the suspect in the shooting of Carlos Logan, 34, last Thursday.

Police said the two had gotten into an argument with each other inside the Mobile gas station around 1 a.m. before it turned physical outside the store.

Police said Topp has ties to Clarksville, Texas and Michigan.

If you have information about Topp’s whereabouts, contact Metro Police at 615-742-7463.