DONELSON, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified a suspect after one person was killed and another injured in a shooting that happened in Donelson late Monday night.
BREAKING: Saamia Boyce Jr., 28, is being sought on charges of murder & 1 ct of attempted murder for Mon. night's fatal shooting of his ex-gf Alexis Douglas, 29, and the wounding of a 29 yr old man inside an Elm Hill Pike apt. See him? Call 615-862-8600. pic.twitter.com/ylcD2BgX2Q— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 22, 2020
Police say Saamia Boyce Jr., 28, shot and killed his ex-girlfriend Alexis Douglas, 29, and wounded another man inside an Elm Hill Pike apartment around 11:44 p.m. on Monday.
Boyce is wanted for homicide and attempted homicide charges.
