DONELSON, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified a suspect after one person was killed and another injured in a shooting that happened in Donelson late Monday night.

Police say Saamia Boyce Jr., 28, shot and killed his ex-girlfriend Alexis Douglas, 29, and wounded another man inside an Elm Hill Pike apartment around 11:44 p.m. on Monday.

1 killed, 1 injured in Donelson shooting

Police are investigating after one person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Donelson late Monday night. 

Boyce is wanted for homicide and attempted homicide charges. 

Follow News4 for updates. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.