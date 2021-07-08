CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville residents have been allowed to return to their homes after a man barricaded and was eventually found dead inside a house on Thursday.
Residents were evacuated after special operations and the tactical unit tried to serve a search warrant for 23-year-old Dorris Acree at home on Cobalt Drive.
According to police, Acree would not come outside peacefully. As a result, officers reportedly evacuated the surrounding area. They asked the public to avoid the area as they tried to get Acree out of the home safely.
"After lengthy attempts to make contact at the residence were unsuccessful," police said Acree was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head from himself around 11:30 a.m.
The Clarksville Police Department Homicide Unit has started a death investigation. The incident is "active" at this time.
Police said no officers were injured during the incident.
Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
