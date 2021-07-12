NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have released the identity of the man who was hit and killed while walking on Interstate 40 early Saturday morning near Fesslers Lane.
Police said Dillon Gasca, 28, of Nashville, was struck and killed while walking on the interstate at 1:10 a.m. He was struck by the driver of a Chevrolet Traverse. The driver stopped and called police. Gasca died at the scene.
Police said Gasca was waring black pants and a black shirt.
No charges are anticipated against the driver, according to a news release.
Police said Gasca was not carrying any identification at the time of the accident. Police were going to use fingerprint analysis to determine his identity.
