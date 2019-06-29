NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed late Friday night on Old Hickory Boulevard near Hickory View Drive in South Nashville.
Paul K. Skotarski, 56, had identification which showed a Maryland address.
Investigators said Skotarski was trying to cross Old Hickory Boulevard's five traffic lanes at 10 p.m. when he was hit by a car driven by Glenda Knox-Carter, 62, of Brentwood.
Police said Knox-Carter told them she saw Skotarski on the sidewalk and then attempt to cross the street. She said he cleared her traffic lane, but suddenly jumped into her path to avoid a vehicle in the travel lane next to her.
Skotarski was pronounced dead on arrival at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Officers said Knox-Carter showed no signs of impairment.
Investigators said the preliminary contributing factor to the collision is Skotarski being in the roadway outside of a crosswalk.
The investigation is ongoing.
