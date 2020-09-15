NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run in west Nashville on Monday night.
Police said David Haskins, 67, of Nashville, was struck and killed while walking in the 6000 block of Charlotte Pike around 9 p.m. when he was struck.
It is unclear if Haskins was attempting to cross Charlotte Pike, walking on the shoulder or walking in the roadway at the time of the collision. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
Police said evidence at the scene suggests the hit-and-run vehicle may be a white 2005-2010 Scion tC.
Anyone with information about the vehicle and/or its drive should contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600, Hit & Run detectives at 615-862-7713 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
