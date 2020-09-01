NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the pedestrian, who was struck by a car and killed in East Nashville early Tuesday morning.
Police said 73-year-old Robert L. Woods, of Madison, was walking southbound on Dickerson Pike when he "apparently stumbled and fell into the roadway" near Queen Avenue.
Police said Woods was hit by a Hyundai Elantra that was unable to stop.
Woods was taken to Skyline Medical Center where police said he died from his injuries.
The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and has been speaking with police, who are currently investigating.
Police said "there were no indications of impairment" for the driver of the Hyundai Elantra.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.