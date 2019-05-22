NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified one of the suspects involved in multiple armed robberies early Monday morning.

Police said Joshua D. Gift, 21, had been identified as one of the three gunmen who robbed the Twice Daily’s Shell Market in Bellevue early Monday.

+3 Police release images of suspected market robbers Metro Police has been investigating a series of robberies overnight, including several gas stations and a Waffle House targeted by men with guns.

Gift and his accomplices are suspected in at least five other business robberies on Monday.

Police said three suspects are all believed to be in their early 20s and were armed with pistols. They wore gray, white and black hoodies. The robber in the white hoodie wore sagging khaki pants exposing his red underwear.

Businesses robbed included

Exxon, 1309 Murfreesboro Pike, 12:46 a.m.

Mapco, 2827 Smith Springs Rd., 12:55 a.m.

Mapco, 5040 Nolensville Pike, 1:21 a.m.

Circle K, 2200 Nolensville Pike, 1:29 a.m.

Shell, 7201 Highway 70S, 2:34 a.m.

Waffle House, 2625 Lebanon Pike, 3:29 a.m.

At each location the gunmen demanded money.

At all five markets they cumulatively took hundreds of cartons of cigarettes.

Their getaway car, seen in two of the cases, was a silver Nissan sedan.

At the Waffle House, located at the intersection of Lebanon and Donelson pikes, police said three men came in wearing hoodies with their faces covered. All three of the men had guns, and had jumped behind the counter and ordered employees to get on the floor. They took cash from the register and ran off.

If you know Gift’s whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 for a possible reward.