NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man is dead after his car collided into a tractor trailer on Interstate 24 eastbound just after midnight Thursday, according to police.
Metro Police say 45-year-old James Goins collided with the tractor-trailer, which had slowed for construction work on the interstate near the Murfreesboro Pike exit.
Goins was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. Police say neither driver was impaired at the time of the crash.
No additional injuries have been reported.
