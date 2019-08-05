NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Interstate 65 North Sunday night.
Police say 49-year-old Larry Neely Jr. or Cheektowaga, New York was killed when his 2005 Honda motorcycle hit the rear of a 2015 Chevrolet Cruz driven by 24-year-old Collin Kunkemoeller of Cincinnati.
Neely, despite wearing a seat belt, was thrown from his motorcycle. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
Kunkemoeller told police he stopped in order to avoid crashing into the vehicle in front of him. Police say the preliminary contributing factor to the crash appears to be the Ckeektowaga following Kunkemoeller too closely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.