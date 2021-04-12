LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Police have identified the two women shot and killed in Lebanon on Monday morning.
Lebanon Police said 36-year-old Shaun Varsos of Nashville reportedly shot and killed 31-year-old Marie Varsos of Nashville, and 60-year-old Deborah Sisco of Lebanon.
Marie Varsos lived with her mother, Sisco, in the 1400 block of Whispering Oaks Drive in Lebanon. Police said Shaun Varsos reportedly broke into Sisco's home on Monday morning. Police said he was armed with a shotgun at the time.
According to court documents, Marie Varsos had filed for a divorce in Davidson County Circuit Court on March 4 citing irreconcilable differences.
Shaun Varsos was arrested a week later by Metro Police on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. He was released on bond on March 11.
Lebanon officers said the shooting was not random and was domestic-related. Varsos and the victims were reportedly going through court battles, and an order of protection may have been filed in the past against him. Lebanon Police said Varsos was not on their radar as a threat to the public.
During the incident, police said one of the victims fired back at him. The two women who were killed reportedly calling 911 while the shooting was happening.
Police started a manhunt started on Monday morning for Shaun Varsos. During the manhunt, Metro Police told Bellevue residents to stay inside their homes. Lebanon Police urged the StoneBridge subdivision to go on lockdown. Metro Nashville also locked down all schools in the area.
A notification went out to all schools to lockdown, which has since been modified to a lockout. This is a precautionary measure related to an ongoing situation in police situation in West Nashville and unrelated to MNPS specifically.— Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) April 12, 2021
Police found Varsos's vehicle in the Metro Nashville area through the use of a rental car GPS. An officer drove up on the suspect's SUV, which had a Florida license plate, on the side of Harpeth Knoll Road in Bellevue.
Metro Police said they believe Varsos, who lived in the Beech Bend Drive, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Metro Police said the SUV would be processed, but investigators found one gun inside the vehicle.
Authorities lifted the school lockdowns around 10 a.m.
