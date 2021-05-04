NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the officer who was shot while responding to a call in South Nashville on Tuesday evening.
Officer Brian Sherman was injured after a shooting in the 7000 block of Sugarloaf Drive around 6:15 p.m. Police said Sherman was responding to a call about a woman shot at a home on Sugarloaf Drive.
Police said Sherman is expected to be OK after being shot in the left arm. He was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, but Metro Police Inspector of Interpersonal Crime said that Sherman was in "good spirits" and could be released on Tuesday night.
Metro Police said 22-year-old Salman Mohamed shot Sherman. Police also said the man shot himself in the head with a rifle in the driveway as officers tried to negotiate with him. Police said Mohamed died.
During a news conference on Tuesday, police said the initial call "was a setup to get police to respond."
"On the 911 call you can hear him saying that he's scared the shots are continuing to be fired hurry hurry please get here in a hurry," Metro Police Public Information Officer Don Aaron said. "It's very concerning what our officers are being confronted with over the past few weeks is very concerning."
Aaron emphasized no officers fired their weapons on Tuesday night. These South Precinct officers, he says, were not equipped with body cameras. The swat team is, but the suspect was dead by the time they arrived.
Police said there are no previous arrests on Mohamed’s record. News 4 asked about any previous interactions with police at all and was told they are looking to see if there any previous reports. Police said a motive is still unknown.
Metro emergency officials said this is an active scene and News 4 has multiple crews on this scene. Stay with News4 on air and online as this story develops.
