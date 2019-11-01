Pedestrian Crash Generic MGN
MGN Online

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators have identified and are still searching for the driver who struck and killed a male pedestrian and fled from the scene in late August.

Police say they have issued an arrest warrant charging 45-year-old Miguel Planas with leaving the scene of a personal injury crash. The crash happened on Aug. 25 on Nolensville Pike and Elysian Fields Road. 

Man fights for life after struck by van on Nolensville Pike

Planas was driving a van and struck 49-year-old Lino Vargas Gutierrez, who died on Sept. 22, nearly a month after the crash. Gutierrez was crossing Nolensville Pike from east to west. A car stopped in one of the traffic lanes to let him cross. As Gutierrez was crossing, the van hit him as he walked into the adjacent lane.

The van had significant damage to the hood and was taken to a body shop on Ezell Pike for repairs. The shop supplied officers with information, leading them to contacting the owner of the van.

The owner told police Planas was one of his employees and had been driving the van on Aug. 25. 

Planas is last known to have lived on McMurray Drive in South Nashville, but has reportedly fled to Florida. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.