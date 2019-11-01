NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators have identified and are still searching for the driver who struck and killed a male pedestrian and fled from the scene in late August.
Police say they have issued an arrest warrant charging 45-year-old Miguel Planas with leaving the scene of a personal injury crash. The crash happened on Aug. 25 on Nolensville Pike and Elysian Fields Road.
Planas was driving a van and struck 49-year-old Lino Vargas Gutierrez, who died on Sept. 22, nearly a month after the crash. Gutierrez was crossing Nolensville Pike from east to west. A car stopped in one of the traffic lanes to let him cross. As Gutierrez was crossing, the van hit him as he walked into the adjacent lane.
The van had significant damage to the hood and was taken to a body shop on Ezell Pike for repairs. The shop supplied officers with information, leading them to contacting the owner of the van.
The owner told police Planas was one of his employees and had been driving the van on Aug. 25.
Planas is last known to have lived on McMurray Drive in South Nashville, but has reportedly fled to Florida.
