NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police have identified the 28-year-old man, who died after drowning at Percy Priest Lake in Nashville on Sunday night.
Police said Mohamed Sisse went out about 30 feet from shore just before 8 p.m. while trying to retrieve a ball that had fallen in the water.
According to police, Sisse struggled on his way back to shore and became submerged. Sisse was underwater for five minutes before family members were able to pull him out of lake.
Sisse was transported to TriStar Summit Medical Center where police said he died.
