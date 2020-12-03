Metro Police have identified the man killed as Stephen Alexander Mercaldo, 29, of Lilburn, Georgia.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are continuing to try to identify the man killed after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 40 on Thursday evening.
Police said an unidentified man was hit by a Ford Expedition attempting to cross the westbound side of Interstate 40 near Central Pike around 7:30 p.m.
Police said he was hit by additional cars and the driver of the Ford Expedition did not stop at the scene.
The driver of the Ford Expedition later talked with police at the Madison Precinct about the deadly crash. He told investigators "prior to the collision, a car in front of him swerved suddenly to avoid striking the pedestrian, but that he was unable to avoid the collision."
Police said the driver of the Ford Expedition "showed no signs of impairment."
Investigators said they will talk with the District Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges will be brought against the driver of the Ford Expedition.
After news reports, police said the Department of Emergency Communications received several calls from other drivers saying that they may have also hit the pedestrian.
Police said officers called them and took statements from those drivers.
There as no IDs on the pedestrian, but fingerprints have been taken to identify the man.
The interstate was closed for several hours Thursday night as authorities investigated the crash.
Anyone with any information about the deadly crash is asked to call the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.
