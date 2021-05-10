NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on Interstate 24 on Monday morning.
Police are seeking Eddie Fitzgerald Newsom, 31, in connection with the murder of Tony Williams Jr., 36, underneath the Harding Place bridge that crosses I-24.
According to witnesses and the investigation, a man driving a 2004 Jeep Cherokee registered to Newsom stopped on the shoulder of I-24 West under the bridge and climbed up the angled concrete to where homeless people have been sleeping. He inquired about purchasing heroin, according to witnesses. Williams was present and left for a short time to accommodate the request.
According to a witness account, when Williams returned, the man from the Jeep shot him.
Despite being shot, Williams made it to the Jeep and got inside. The original driver ran to the vehicle and also got in.
The Jeep traveled a short distance on I-24 West to the Briley Parkway exit where the original driver of the Jeep dumped the shooting victim onto the grassy shoulder of the interstate. The Jeep then exited the interstate onto Briley Parkway and traveled to the Murfreesboro Pike intersection. The Jeep had become disabled with a flat tire and was abandoned.
The body was found around 8:30 a.m.
Anyone seeing Newsom, who is last known to have lived in La Vergne, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.